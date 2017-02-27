Chance the Rapper, Rauner to talk Chicago school funding

1:25 Check out gorgeous views from some of York County's best patio bars Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:08 Community supports Old Pointe Elementary student fighting rare condition

1:16 Legal Remedy expands, holds 'Beerthday' celebration in Rock Hill

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe