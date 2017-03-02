Entertainment

March 2, 2017 7:41 AM

Documentary film focuses on Raleigh high school teacher

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A Raleigh high school teacher is the focus of a new documentary film that its creators hope will challenge the Hollywood image of veteran teachers as hacks.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2mapu0c) "Teacher of the Year" will premiere Thursday at the Teachers, Teaching and Media Conference at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

The documentary follows Angie Sciolo during the 2013-14 school year as she teaches social studies at Leesville Road High School, leads a teacher advocacy group and protests at "Moral Monday" rallies.

Leesville Road teacher Rob Phillips and former teacher Jay Korreck directed the film

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Dog's Purpose

View more video

Entertainment Videos