Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" —Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House principal deputy press secretary; Josh Earnest, former Obama press secretary; Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Michael Mukasey, former Bush attorney general.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and CIA director.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
