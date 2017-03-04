Entertainment

March 4, 2017 7:37 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" —Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House principal deputy press secretary; Josh Earnest, former Obama press secretary; Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Michael Mukasey, former Bush attorney general.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and CIA director.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rubio; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

