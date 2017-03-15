A Fox TV drama about a racially charged police shooting in Charlotte? Here it comes...

Here’s what happens, mostly off-screen, in the first 20 seconds of the new 10-part limited primetime drama “Shots Fired,” premiering next Wednesday on Fox:
During an apparently routine traffic stop in a black neighborhood near Charlotte, a police officer suddenly shouts “I SAID, GET OUT OF THE CAR!” at a man in the Ford Mustang, then squeezes off four semi-automatic rounds. The driver falls onto the pavement, dead.
Meanwhile, here’s what was happening behind the scenes last summer on the show’s North Carolina set, according to Tristan Mack Wilds, the actor who portrays that officer:
“One of the days that we re-created the shooting scene was the same day that Philando Castile died,” he says, referring to July 6, 2016, when Castile made national news as his death at the hands of a Minnesota cop was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds.
“I remember walking into my trailer and seeing the uniform, and as soon as I walked in and I saw it, I broke down into tears. Inconsolable. (Series co-creators) Reggie (Rock Blythewood) and Gina (Prince-Blythewood) had to come in and say, ‘Listen, this is why we’re doing it. We’re doing this for a real reason. Stay focused. We need you.’ It took me maybe two hours to get myself together.”
The 27-year-old actor was promoting the buzzy new series last month at a special sneak-peek screening at Studio Movie Grill in uptown Charlotte’s EpiCentre, not far from where the scene was filmed.
In fact, virtually all of “Shots Fired” – which dramatizes the aftermath of two racially charged shootings (yes, two; more on that in a moment) – was filmed in parts of Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Mooresville, Monroe and Salisbury, making it the most significant television show to ever be both filmed and set in the Charlotte area.
And there’s a twist here: Wilds is black, while the young man his character kills in the opening scene is white.
“It’s very easy for people to watch the news and see a piece about a shooting, and if you don’t identify with who’s onscreen, you turn it off,” Prince-Blythewood told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter previews of the racial role reversal. “So we felt the best way to address this issue for us was to get people who don’t normally go through this issue to understand … to give them a way in and a way to understand.”
‘An autopsy of Ferguson’
“Shots Fired” centers around Ashe Akino (Sanaa Lathan), an investigator for the Department of Justice, and Preston Terry (Stephan James), her federal prosecutor boss/partner, who start out seeking to uncover the truth about the first killing and then stumble upon a second: a case of an African-American boy killed under mysterious circumstances, perhaps also at the hands of law enforcement.
The story isn’t based on a specific true event, but it is quite obviously informed by many truthful tragedies.
In the opening episode, Preston invokes the names of real-life police-shooting victims Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice and Walter Scott in a news conference addressing the fictional one.
During a phone interview with the married co-creators/co-writers last month, Gina Prince-Blythewood told the Observer that in shaping the series they thought of it as “an autopsy of a town like Ferguson.” (That’s the St. Louis suburb where an unarmed black teenager named Michael Brown was shot and killed in 2014 by a white police officer, prompting protests that burned for weeks.)
Reggie Rock Blythewood talked about the shock their now-16-year-old son Cassius felt when a white man was acquitted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin; how they later watched a documentary about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till together; how Cassius wrote a short story about Martin meeting Till in heaven; and how that inspired a similar story a young character writes midway through the series.
And the fictional Charlotte suburb that is the setting for much of the action? They called it Gate Station, a nod to the Gate gas station in Jacksonville, Fla., where Jordan Davis – a 17-year-old African-American boy – was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man who thought Davis and his friends were playing their music too loudly.
Yet it’s still network TV, so the show isn’t without bits of melodrama, too. (Fairly minor spoilers ahead.)
Early in the premiere, it’s revealed that the DOJ investigator, Ashe, is in a messy custody battle with her ex over her daughter. We also learn her boss/partner, Preston, is sleeping with a governor’s aide (Conor Leslie), and see Ashe have a one-night stand with Preston’s brother: Maceo (Shamier Anderson), a flashy star player for the Carolina Panthers – the most significant of several nods to Charlotte and N.C.
“First and foremost, I mean, it’s a TV series,” says executive producer Francie Calfo.
Or, as Reggie Rock Blythewood puts it: “We were conscious of not doing a show that feels like, ‘Here’s the time to take your medicine.’ ”
‘It was gut-wrenching’
It was a pretty big deal for Charlotte, having a major mainstream television show shot here for the first time since Claire Danes and Showtime’s popular TV series “Homeland” fled in 2014.
“Shots Fired” was filmed on location in and around Charlotte from late March to early August of last year, and although the tax incentives aren’t what they were a few years ago, the production spent more than $36 million in-state and qualified for a $9 million grant.
Ask cast and crew members what they appreciated most about the area and its residents and they’ll use words such as “beautiful – like home” (DeWanda Wise, who plays the mother of the black victim), or “lovely, open, generous” (Jill Hennessy, who plays the mother of the white victim).
Hennessy happily recalls celebrating Wise’s birthday with sushi at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar and lipstick shopping at SouthPark mall; Wise fell in love with Earl’s Grocery right around the corner from the place she was staying in with her husband and cat in Elizabeth; Tristan Mack Wilds said late-night post-filming shrimp and grits at Midnight Diner in South End would “make your night.”
But not all of the memories are fond. In particular, three straight days of violent headlines in July rocked “Shots Fired’s” N.C. set. July 5: The shooting death of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, by two white police officers in Baton Rouge, La. July 6: Philando Castile. July 7: Five Dallas police officers shot and killed in ambush attacks.
“It did things to us – as actors, as humans, as just Americans – watching this senselessness every day and having to go on set and re-create it, in a sense,” Wilds says. “It – for lack of a better term, and pardon my French – it f----- with us. It was a lot.”
Then on Sept. 20, 2016, a month and a half after shooting wrapped and the cast and crew returned to their homes in New York and Los Angeles, a 43-year-old African-American man named Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed by an African-American Charlotte police officer near UNCC.
Because the justification was murky and tensions were high, the shooting touched off multiple nights of peaceful protests – and violent riots – that were plastered all over national cable news networks.
At one point, Wise says, there was talk of moving up the premiere date to make “Shots Fired” as current as possible.
“But the actors of color on the show were like, ‘Don’t worry, it’ll still be relevant whenever they release it,’ ” Wise says. “And the difference between releasing it then versus now, in the present climate, is I think that we are ready. People are primed for action. We don’t take our democracy for granted anymore, and I feel like it’s the kind of show that can really inspire people. It’s a call to arms.”
‘How change can begin’
If it wasn’t clear already, we should re-iterate: “Shots Fired” is not a documentary. The production company behind it (Imagine Entertainment) is also responsible for over-the-top TV shows like “24: Legacy” and “Empire.”
So on some level, even though it tackles something as heavy as racially motivated police shootings, it’s supposed to be a little bit fun.
“Balancing the themes that we’re exploring and the entertainment part of the show was something that Reggie and Gina took very, very seriously,” says Francie Calfo, the executive producer. “I think the show walks a fine line.”
Generally, early reviews for “Shots Fired” are positive.
After it was screened at January’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, The Hollywood Reporter said the series was “a provocative conversation starter often buried in a very conventional Southern police potboiler,” but raved about Sanaa Lathan’s performance. Variety gave it higher marks, calling it “a worthy and excellent new series that works as both a television drama and an interlocking array of engagements with some of the most thorny issues of our time.”
And after it was screened at Studio Movie Grill in Charlotte last month, the theater filled with cheers as the credits rolled, and VIP audience members gushed during a talkback session with co-stars Wilds and Wise.
“I really want to commend you folks for this,” said National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives president Perry Tarrant, an assistant chief with the Seattle Police Department. “And I’m happy that it’s in 10 parts, because that’s 10 separate conversations out there that folks will get to have.”
Members of a much, much wider viewing audience will be able to make their own individual judgments about “Shots Fired” starting with next Wednesday’s premiere. As for what they’ll be saying when the mystery is unraveled later this spring? It’s impossible to predict, but here’s the hope:
“One of the things that I held onto (while writing the show) is a Toni Morrison quote,” Blythewood says. That is: “Everything I’ve ever done, in the writing world, has been to expand articulation, rather than to close it, to open doors, sometimes, not even closing the book – leaving the endings open for reinterpretation, revisitation, a little ambiguity.”
“We also were very clear that we wanted to create a show that’s not just venting. I do think by the end of the finale we do point the audience in a direction toward some of the things that we should be looking at in terms of policing and in terms of the community.”
“One of our mantras is that anybody can portray reality, but an artist portrays what reality should be,” says Gina Prince-Blythewood. “This was absolutely an opportunity to speak to our country about what is going on, with the hopes that those who may not go through this as we do can begin to empathize. When you empathize, change can begin. That’s why we were excited about it being on network television – because of the reach. We won’t just be preaching to the choir.”
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Charlotte in ‘Shots Fired’
Early in the series premiere, a character is seen wearing a No. 5 Carolina Panthers jersey. Turns out that’s the number worn by Maceo Terry (Shamier Anderson), a flashy star player for the team who also is the brother of federal prosecutor Preston Terry (Stephan James). In the second episode, their father (Dennis Haysbert) says to Maceo, “You know I want to get me a picture with Cam!” (In real-life, by the way, No. 5 belongs to Panthers kicker Michael Palardy.)
Other noticeable nods to Charlotte: There’s a pretty, full-screen, nighttime shot of uptown’s skyline in the premiere (but blink and you’ll miss it); you’ll see assorted Fox 46 Charlotte news vans and reporters chasing the story all season; and in the third episode, fictional North Carolina governor Patricia Eamons (Helen Hunt) chats up a young boy – who has just offered her a glass of sweet tea – by asking, “Think the Hornets will break through this year?”
The season premiere airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
Comments