Nikki Lane is indeed a highway queen: ‘I’m just a redneck girl who plays guitar'

Nikki Lane says she has a bad case of “computer brain.” To hear her tell it, her mind is constantly computing, always thinking “about the practical side” of her music career. Despite plugging away at her craft for six years now – and in the process releasing three critically acclaimed albums of sly, no-nonsense country-rock, full of songs that recall strong female types like Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris – Lane, all loose-lipped drawl and frequent chuckles, says she can’t turn off that ever-fretting brain of hers.
Calling on a recent afternoon, riding down the highway in her tour van on a stretch of road between Washington and Philadelphia, the Greenville, S.C.-raised, Nashville-based Lane speaks of her career as if it were a bootstrapping start-up. “It needs to grow and it needs to sustain a lot of people,” she says. “We have three months a year when we’re not on tour where there’s no income. You’ve gotta figure out a way to really make it a success.” Things have improved in recent times. Lane, who also owns a vintage leather shop in Nashville, says her life as a musician is “not just a dream anymore. It’s tangible, and we’re making it work.”
The 33-year-old, whose new album is aptly titled “Highway Queen,” estimates she now spends 300 days a year on the road. Music insiders have been singing her praises for several years now, particularly in the wake of her 2014 breakout album, “All or Nothin’”, produced by the Black Keys’ guitarist Dan Auerbach. But ask Lane if she sees herself as an established act and she admits it depends on the day. On one hand, she says, the growth in her songwriting – and especially the way in which she’s able to win over any sort of crowd – “has been insane.” She’s certainly had the experience: in the past few years alone, Lane has toured with everyone from bluegrass act Tramped by Turtles to noise-rockers Spiritualized and punk legends Social Distortion.
“I’ve built a really strong foundation,” she’ll admit. “I’ve developed so much.” In the next breath, however, Lane says she often finds herself looking at some of her more commercially successful musical counterparts and envying their accomplishments. “It’s hard not to compare yourselves with your peers,” she says. “We’re all a big community of people trying to pay our rent. It’s like, you both put out great records, and they’re selling 2,000 tickets right away and being nominated for Grammys – and you’re selling 150.” She lets out a laugh before adding, “I want the Grammy!”
“Highway Queen” should go a long way toward speeding up the process. The album, self-produced with her boyfriend, Jonathan Tyler, and released via New West Records, is the purest expression yet of Lane’s rough-and-tumble charm. Over a lean 10 tracks, she doubles down on her ability to straddle the line between brashness, humor and clear-eyed emotion. “700,000 rednecks, that’s what it takes to get to the top / 700,000 rednecks know there ain’t nothing gonna make me stop,” Lane sings on the album’s tongue-in-cheek opener, an ode to her home state that doubles as a road anthem. By album’s end, on “Forever Last Forever,” the singer’s wry wit gives way to clear-eyed sentiment. “They say forever lasts forever till forever becomes never again,” she sings over pedal steel, her voice caked with dirt, in a meditation on broken hearts and broken homes.
The album almost never happened. In the summer of 2015, Lane finished recording what she believed was going to be her third album. “But it didn’t sound like me,” she recalls. “You could almost have put a different name on it and pretended I hadn’t done it altogether.” So she got back on the road, “kept searching for a solution” and, in early 2016, returned to the studio, this time with Tyler and some close musician friends. “It was worth every ounce of stress,” she says of the false start that resulted in her new LP. “No one tried to change my mind,” she says. “Everyone knew I hadn’t gotten the right thing and that I could go get it.”
In past interviews Lane has jokingly professed a desire to be “The Queen of Country,” but like her retro-channeling music, this proclamation also feels more a callback to honoring the big hair and big personalities among former female country stars than stroking her own ego. Although Lane is loath to even call herself a country artist anymore. “Country to me,” she says, the kind that honored inimitable songwriters like Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, “ended in the ‘90s. Now if you say ‘country music,’ the mind goes to pop country. It has to be called pop country. Because it’s all about pop songs.
“I think I am a rock chick,” Lane clarifies. “But if I told somebody I played rock ‘n’ roll and they heard my music, they’d laugh me off the block. I don’t know anymore. I’m just a redneck girl who plays guitar.”
