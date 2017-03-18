From Moby Dip to Harry Popper, it's time to eat your words

It's time to eat your words.
A school in Portland, Maine, will soon host an "Edible Book Festival" where students, teachers and others will portray their favorite works of literature with food.
Entries will take different shapes, ranging from dishes designed to illustrate puns on famous book titles to cakes shaped like actual books.
The event is held all over the world in early April, with past entries including a shark-shaped watermelon to pay homage to Peter Benchley's "Jaws," a book made of strips of Bacon to represent the works of Francis Bacon and a whale-shaped dipping snack called "Moby Dip."
The event takes place at Riverton Elementary School and it's a collaboration with the Portland Public Library. It's scheduled for April 6.
