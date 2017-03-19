Indiana University art museum prepares for renovation

2:36 Dedicated career counseling space opens at Rock Hill school Pause

2:22 NAACP members, others gather to talk unity, protest Confederate flag

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

14:45 Duke's Coach K talks South Carolina and Grayson Allen

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials