Best bets for what to do this weekend

Saturday, March 25
On the farm
“Children’s Day on the Farm,” an annual family event at Historic Brattonsville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, focuses on farm life in the 18th and 19th centuries. The historical work and play of children are highlighted. A variety of hands-on activities such as candle-dipping, blacksmithing and cooking are offered. The oxen and draft horses will beworking the fields. Pony and wagon rides will be available for an additional fee. Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform “Happily Ever After” and “Upcycled Cinderella.” Food concessions available. Picnic baskets welcome. Admission: adults, $10; seniors, $8; ages 4-17, $6 and age 3 and younger free and members free.
Car show
Master’s Car Club spring show and and shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac. Free registration, door prizes and free hot dogs and drinks. Awards presented.
Coming up
Glenn Miller
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform 8 p.m. March 30 at the Clover School District Auditorium. Although Miller was declared dead in 1945 after his plane disappeared over the English Channel, the orchestra with current members has continued to perform Miller’s famous swing music. Tickets are $15. Reserve tickets at 803-222-8018.
Community theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Seussical, Jr.,” directed by Christie Young, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 and April 6-8 and 3 p.m. April 1-2 and 9 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Horton the Elephant must not only protect the Whos but must also guard an abandoned egg. Several of Dr. Seuss’s whimsical characters have no faith that Horton will succeed, but one true friend sees him through his ordeal. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428; adults, $15, students and seniors, $12; $2, discount for matinees.
Air Force concert
The Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will perform a free concert 7:30 p.m. April 1 concluding the Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series. The band features 53 active duty Airmen. Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force with 23 members. Tickets are required for the free concert. Call 803-222-8018.
Lunch with an astronaut
Tom Jones, a planetary scientist and and a veteran NASA astronaut who has flown on four space shuttle missions, will have two events in April hosted by the Museum of York County. “Have Lunch with an Astronaut” is noon-2 p.m. April 12. Deadline to sign up is April 2. Those attending will have a pizza lunch and get a copy of his book “Ask an Astronaut.” Cost is $25 for one adult and a child; each additional person is $8. No refunds. Not suitable for age 6 and younger. A question-and-answer session and book signing is 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $5, members; $8, non-members. Limited seating. To RSVP for either event, call 803-981-9182 or email scheduler@chmuseums.org.
