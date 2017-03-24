Church events in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

AME ZION
Foundation AME Zion Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Annual barbecue, 11 a.m. March 31-April 1. Delivery available on some orders. Call Tinnie Moore at 803-322-3835.
Mount Hebron AME Zion Church, Columbia Street, Chester: March Gladness with Sandifer McCullough, best-selling poet, speaker and publisher, will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday. Fish and chicken baskets for sale. Music by the Mount Zion Shape Note Choir of Hickory Grove.
Mount Moriah AME Zion Church, North Main Street, Richburg: Chinese auction, 1 p.m. April 1. Ticket drop, noon. Tickets, $5 per pack. Buy four get one free. Hot dog and fish plates available.
O’Zion AME Zion Church, Hamilton Road, Charlotte: Gospel Choir’s 69th anniversary, 2:20 p.m. Sunday.
St. James AME Zion Church, Church Street, Hickory Grove: Annual Rainbow Tea, 3 p.m April 1.
ARP
First ARP Church, East White Street, Rock Hill: Foundations for the family, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Neely’s Creek ARP Church, Neely’s Creek Road, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m. and traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday. Nursery available. Club at the Creek, 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday for kindergarten-fifth grade when school is in session..
BAPTIST
Sandy River Mass Choir Upper Division: Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Monday, Union Baptist Church, Newport. All members should attend. New members welcome. The choir will sing April 1 at Gold Hill Baptist Church.
Armenia Baptist Church, Chester: Chinese auction, Saturday at Chester YMCA, Columbia Street. Drop time, 11 a.m.; auction, noon. One pack of tickets, $5 or five packs, $20.
Calvary Baptist Church, North Jones Avenue, Rock Hill: Tabernacle Spring Fling, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1 with tours of the tabernacle, games, free food and a craft bazaar in the gym.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, Rebound Road, Lancaster: Outdoor old-time gospel sing, 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Rain or shine. Bring lawn chair. Refreshments.
Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill Street, Rock Hill: Installation for the Rev. Christopher E. Harris and family, 3 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Robert Scott. Morning worship, 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. William Clayton. Harris is the new senior pastor of Flint Hill, which has served the community since 1914.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Steele Street, Fort Mill: Annual Trustee Anniversary, 6 p.m. Sunday.
Lake Wateree Baptist Church, River Road, Ridgeway: Easter cantata, “O What a Savior,” 10 a.. April 9. Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m. April 15 at the lake.
Lakewood Baptist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Friend Day is Sunday. Lake Sport opening at 9 a.m.. Children’s ministry volunteer dinner, 6 p.m. April 1. Youth retreat, July 16-21 at Garden City Chapel. Cost: $200. Deposit due April 23.
Liberty Baptist Church, Liberty Road, Chester: Men’s Ministry lunch and skeet shot, Saturday. Ministry Day for Liberty Kids, Saturday. Haiti mission meal Sunday after worship. Shout Out class going into the neighborhood. Chicken stew, 5 p.m. April 1. Donations for Haiti mission trip. Food pantry available.
Mount Hopewell Baptist Church, Route 1, Sharon: Rev. Terrance L. Culp will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday. Church breakfast, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Open to the community.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, Columbia Road, Blackstock: Chinese auction, 11:30 a.m. April 8 at the Chester Farmer’s Market, 111 Columbia St., Chester. Drop time 10-11:30 a.m. For tickets, call 803-209-8400 or 803-377-7336.
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton Street, Rock Hill: Pastor’s anniversary, 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Oakdale Baptist Church, Rock Hill: 17th annual live narrated Easter scene and mini drama depicting the Crucifixion, burial and Resurrection of Christ, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 6-8 at the Food Lion parking lot on Springdale across from Lowe’s. Scene repeats every 30 minutes. Free.
Rawlinson Road Baptist Church, Rawlinson Road, Rock Hill: Easter Egg hunt for children through fifth grade, 1-3 p.m. April 1 with crafts and snacks.
Weeping Mary Baptist Church, U.S. 321 North, Bowling Green: South Carolina Women’s Conference, 9:45 a.m with Leah McNair and 2 p.m. Kimberly Moore.
Woodhaven Baptist Church, Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill: . Mission team spring banquet, 6 p.m. Saturday. Children’s and youth ministry and adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Sunday. Mission groups and women’s Bible study, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hearts of Gold to Clover to hear Glenn Miller Orchestra.
CATHOLIC
St. Anne Catholic Church, Bird Street, Rock Hill: Parents Offering Prayers, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Knights of Columbus fish fry, Friday. St. Martha bake sale, April 1-2 before all masses. Divine Mercy prayer and Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Fridays in Lent. Day of Reconciliation, 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. April 5. Priests available for confession.
St. Mary Catholic Church, Crawford Road, Rock Hill: Stations of the Cross, 6:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Lenten Mission, 7 p.m. Sunday-28 with Deacon Turner.
The Oratory, Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill: Women through the Centuries, April 7-8 with Sisters Susan Schorsten and Gay Rowzie. Cost: $50. Room and board: $40.
CHURCH OF GOD
Celriver Church of God, Celriver Road, Rock Hill: Sycamore Singer of Maxton, N.C., 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lesslie Church of God, South Anderson Road, Catawba: The Rev. Jerry Pascarella and family will lead 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services Sunday.
Saluda Street Church of God, Chester: Chinese auction, noon April 29. Drop time, 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 for 25; buy four get one free. Proceeds to Haiti mission trip.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Caldwell Street, Rock Hill: Fourth Sunday in Lent. Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m. Sunday and Rite II 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Confirmation with Bishop Duval. Two concerts to benefit Pilgrims’ Inn, a Rock Hill homeless shelter for women and children, will be 7 p.m. March 25 at Oakland Presbyterian Church and 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Church of Our Saviour. Saturday’s concert will include dancers from Winthrop University, singers and instrumentalist. Donations accepted.
JEWISH
Temple Kol Ami, meeting at Unity Presbyterian Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Shabbat 7 p.m. first and third Fridays. For information, go to templekolamisc .org or call 803-701-0149.
Temple Solel, Reform Jewish congregation, meets at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. Shabbat services 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays in the community room of the ministry building. For information, including directions, go to templesolelsc.org, Temple Solel S.C. on Facebook or call 803-619-9707.
LUTHERAN
Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill: Worship with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Nursery provided. Bring donations for Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen. Feast of Fools dinner and talent show, 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Lenten meals, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday with worship and children’s activities at 6:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Contemporary worship, 8:30 a.m.; traditional, 11 a.m. Sunday both with Holy Communion. Nursery provided. Lenten soup supper, 6:15 p.m. Lenten Holden Prayer service, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Seniors@Grace, 11:30 a.m. Thursday for lunch and entertainment by the Carolina Copy Cats.
METHODIST
Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill: Youth and children Bike-a-thon, 2 p.m. Saturday to benefit Bikes for the World. They are riding to collect money for shipping and bike repairs and donation of bikes, parts and accessories. Yard sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8 in the life center. Proceeds to send youth to Salkehatchie.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Celanese Road, Rock Hill: Re-Ignite praise service, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
Bethel United Methodist Church, Curtis Street, Rock Hill: “Dollars for Wesley,” Sunday. Collection non perishables for Hope
Friendship United Methodist Church, Neely Store Road, Rock Hill: Discovery Bible Study on the Book of Acts, 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Ladies Bible study, 10 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Monday. Hobby Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday.
India Hook United Methodist Church, Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill: Worship, 8:30 a.m and 11 a.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m. Sunday. Youth, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Mount Holly Road, Rock Hill: Community supper, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Menu: hard and soft shell tacos with all the fixings, corn, fruit, dessert, lemonade and tea. Cost: $6, adults; $3, ages 6-10; free, ages 6 and younger. RSVP to 803-327-5779 by 9 a.m. Monday.
New Hope United Methodist Church, Aspendale Road, Rock Hill: Black Men United Choir 24th anniversary, 6 p.m. Saturday.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill: Red Cross Blood Drive, 2:30 -7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Sign up at redcrossblood.org or at 803-313-9348.
Sharon United Methodist Church, Shannon Street, Sharon: Community Senior Social, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Menu: chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, rolls, desserts and tea.
NONDENOMINATIONAL
The Storyteller Gospel Show, 8-10 a.m. Sundays on 100.1 FM with Margaret W. Caldwell.
Greater Life Ministries, Clover: Eggstravaganza Celebration with a free egg hunt April 1 for ages1-12 at New Centre Park in Clover. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. Door prizes.
Second Chance International Ministry, Mason Dickson Road, York: Inaugural service, 10 a.m. April 2 with Sunday school at 9 a.m. Founder and pastor: Apostle John D. Brown. Details: 803-230-0623.
The Shield, Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill: TRUTH youth, 7 p.m. Wednesday for ages 14-20. Power Surge junior youth and Glory Kids, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Trinity Bible Church, Rock Hill: Annual Missions Conference, March 31-April 2 with trips to the Boys and Girls Club and Feed the Hungry with Ronal King. There will workshops and displays by foreign and local ministry leaders. Details: 8003-328-1816.
PRESBYTERIAN
Covenant Presbyterian Church, Celanese at Mount Gallant roads, Rock Hill: Plentiful Harvest Kitchen, 4-6 p.m. Sundays for anyone who is hungry. Info: 803-366-8223.
First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street, Rock Hill: Ladies exercise, 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday. Fellowship dinner, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP at church office.
Grace Presbyterian Church, S.C. 160 West, Fort Mill: Grace will host the production of “Story of God,” a theatrical journey from Genesis to Revelation, 7 p.m. Saturday. The program features original music, dance and theater. Admission is free. Love offering taken.
Hermon Presbyterian Church, Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill: Kids for Christ anniversary, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill: Music at Oakland concert series, 7 p.m. Saturday featuring music and art of the Renaissance with an Early Music Instrumental ensemble and period dancers from the Winthrop University Dance Department. Artwork from the period will be on display. The concert is a benefit for Pilgrims’ Inn. Faith and Film, 6 p.m. Sunday, Presbyterian Student Center to see 1973’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Purity Presbyterian Church, Wylie Street, Chester: Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast, 9:45 a.m. Sundays during Lent. Wednesday night programs, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WESLEYAN
First Wesleyan Church, York Highway, York: Yard sale, 8 a.m.-noon April 1.
Send Church News items to churchnews@heraldonline.com or to 132 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Comments