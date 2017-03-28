‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa posts pool photos, and mommy shaming erupts

“Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa found herself in a swimming pool tempest last week because of photos she posted to Instagram.
She shared family photos from “our first slumber party.”
“6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun... *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it’s cali people it’s what we do*,” she wrote with one photo of the kids playing poolside.
Things went downhill from there for El Moussa, who is in the middle of a divorce from her husband and HGTV co-star, Tarek. He filed for divorce in January after seven years of marriage.
“No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!” one women wrote about where El Moussa’s 19-month-old son, Brayden James, was standing in the photo.
El Moussa shot back.
“OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok,” she responded. “2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your ‘concern’ aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this.....!!!!”
The day before, El Moussa had taken similar fire about photos of herself in a bikini with her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, who wore a coordinating bikini. El Moussa referenced her work with swimwear line LSpace by Monica Wise.
“This is completely inappropriate!” one commenter raged, according to Fox News. “I am done with your show you are not making good mother choices.”
“I agree. What mother does this???” another commented.
“I wonder if tarek will pose in a speedo, in the garage, with a parrot, with Brayden eating a croissant,” wrote another.
Other fans rushed to El Moussa’s defense, saying the gripes were much ado about nothing.
“What stupid reactions so many have,” an Instagram user wrote. “There is nothing inappropriate here just a mom enjoying bringing up her kid & making that girl feel good about herself.”
“Not sure what all the hub bub was!” another wrote. “These bikini pics are tasteful and cute! Tay looks adorbs!”
El Moussa followed up the “hubub” by posting a glamorous shot of herself from a recent photo shoot.
