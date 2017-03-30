Who helps Horton?

Favorite Dr. Seuss characters jump off the page onto the stage in the Rock Hill Community Theatre’s production of “Seussical, Jr.”, directed by Christie Young. Horton the Elephant must not only protect the Whos but must also guard Mayzie's abandoned egg. Which of his friends will see him through his ordeal? Shows will be 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 6-8, and 3 p.m. matinees Saturday-Sunday and April 9 at 546 S. Cherry Road, behind The ROC Emporium. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students and seniors; $2 discount for matinees. Tickets available at rockhilltheatre.org/ or call 803-326-7428.
