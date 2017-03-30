Best bets for what to do this weekend

Friday, March 31
Community theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Seussical, Jr.,” directed by Christie Young, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1 and April 6-8 and 3 p.m. April 1-2 and 9 at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Horton the Elephant must not only protect the Whos but must also guard an abandoned egg. Several of Dr. Seuss’s whimsical characters have no faith that Horton will succeed, but one true friend sees him through his ordeal. Tickets: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428; adults, $15, students and seniors, $12; $2, discount for matinees.
Saturday, April l
Antique tractor show
The Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department annual Hash and Barbecue sale and free Antique Tractor Show 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Hickory Grove Park on Wylie Avenue. Hash and barbecue is $8, pints; $16, quarts. Sausage biscuits, hot dogs and hamburgers available, along with a craft and bake sale. Yard sale in the morning, and the antique tractors and farm equipment will be available all day. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds benefit Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Run 4 Agriculture 5K Walk/Run begins 8 a.m. at the old school lunchroom on Wilkerson Street. Participants may register day of or call 803-984-6254 for information. The proceeds go to a scholarship fund in memory of Sara Ann Comer.
Air Force concert
The Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will perform free,7:30 p.m. Saturday, concluding the Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series. Band features 53 active-duty airmen. Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force with 23 members. Tickets required for the free concert. Call 803-222-8018.
Thursday, April 6
Bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will host Trinity Bluegrass Gospel 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. hot dogs and hamburgers available at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Upcoming
Lunch with an astronaut
Tom Jones, a planetary scientist and and a veteran NASA astronaut who has flown on four space shuttle missions, will have two events in April hosted by the Museum of York County. “Have Lunch with an Astronaut” is noon-2 p.m. April 12. Deadline to sign up is April 2. Enjoy a pizza lunch and get a copy of his book “Ask an Astronaut.” Cost is $25 for one adult and a child; each additional person is $8. No refunds. Not suitable for age 6 and younger. A question-and-answer session and book signing at 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $5, members; $8, nonmembers. Limited seating. RSVP for either event at 803-981-9182 or email scheduler@chmuseums.org.
