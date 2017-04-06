Closing arguments set in ex-NFL star's double murder trial

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem' Pause

1:28 Video: Cesar Robles has turned around the Rock Hill High boys' soccer program

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:58 Potential Waterford spec building sale 'a shot in the arm' for Rock Hill

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?