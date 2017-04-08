Hurricanes' Bickell, fighting MS, to retire at end of season

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill Pause

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'