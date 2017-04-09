Schools in Georgia win award for best music education

Six school districts in Georgia have been recognized as one of the best for music education.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2o24x6V) reports that three metro Atlanta school districts in Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett county were among the districts given recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Baldwin, Clarke and Putnam school districts also won the distinction.
Eastside Elementary School in Douglasville also received a SupportMusic Merit Award for its exemplary music education program.
The award recognizes districts that show a high commitment to music education through their funding, staffing, standards and access.
The initiative of the NAMM Foundation is to support music education programs to help the progression of students.
A total of 527 districts AND 92 schools in the U.S. were given the award.
