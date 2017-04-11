Entertainment

April 11, 2017 11:01 AM

Copyright lawsuit over Ed Sheeran hit 'Photograph' settled

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A copyright infringement lawsuit over Ed Sheeran's hit "Photograph" has been settled.

A federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed the case on Monday based on a request by attorneys for Sheeran and the composers of a song called "Amazing."

The composers, Martin Harrington and Tom Leonard, claimed "Photograph" was nearly identical in pitch, tempo and structure to their song.

The terms of the settlement were not included in court filings. Harrington and Leonard's attorney Richard S. Busch said he could only confirm the case was settled.

"Photograph" topped pop charts throughout the world and sold more than 3.5 million copies.

"Amazing" was recorded and released as a single by Matt Cardle, winner of the 2010 season of TV's "The X Factor."

