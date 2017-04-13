Entertainment

April 13, 2017 12:12 AM

Jury in ex-NFL player's trial to deliberate for 5th day

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez is set to begin its fifth day of deliberations.

Jurors have deliberated nearly 26 hours over the course of four days without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Thursday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers told the jury that Hernandez's former friend, Alexander Bradley, shot the men during a dispute over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

