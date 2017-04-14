Fans of the Force take note: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ official trailer is here

Lucasfilm and Disney released the first extended official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Friday.
Check it out here.
The trailer opens with an out-of-breath Rey gripping the rocky ground on an island.
In the trailer, Luke tells Rey: “Breathe. Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?”
She responds: "Light. Darkness. A balance.”
There is also a shot of what appears to be Rey training with a lightsaber.
The trailer ends with Luke saying, “I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end."
At the Star Wars fan convention in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Daisy Ridley — the actress who plays Rey — explained a little bit about her story in “The Last Jedi.”
‘What I can say is, in The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey's story. What is very apparent from where we left off in The Force Awakens and where we pick up in The Last Jedi is Rey has a certain expectation of [her future]...As everyone knows, it's difficult to meet your heroes, because they might not be what you expect,” Ridley said, according to E!.
The movie will be relased in December.
