Schedule of Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me festival events

April 20
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30-5 p.m. at Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Adventure Camp for ages 2-5, 10-11:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m. at Champions Gymnastics, Rock Hill. Free.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County, Rock Hill Adventure Camp.
29th annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Seventh annual Monarch and Milkweed Seminar with Butterfly Release, 2 p.m. Woman’s Club of Rock Hill, Aiken Avenue.
White Home Antique Car Show, 2-6 p.m. The White Home, East White Street.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 pm Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Come-See-Me Parade, 6:30 p.m. beginning at Agape International Ministries, 135 South Oakland Ave.
Winthrop Symphonic Band, 7:30 pm Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University.
April 21
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of York County.
Winthrop Showcase of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity (SOURCE), 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at various locations throughout Winthrop University.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Chalk on Main, 4:30-7 p.m. downtown Rock Hill.
Musical Mania, 4:30-7 p.m. at Fountain Park.
BMX Stunt Show by King Productions, 5:15 p.m. at the Novant Health BMX Track.
Beach Bash, 5:30-10 p.m. City Hall Plaza and Black Street.
Christian Music Night, canceled.
Friday Night Races at the Giordana Velodrome, 7 p.m. at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center | Rock Hill | South Carolina | United States. Free. Canceled if rain.
Winthrop Softball, 7 p.m. Terry Field, Winthrop Athletic Fields. Free. Details: 803-323-2129.
BMX Stunt Show by King Productions, 7 p.m. at the Novant Health BMX Track.
Winthrop Guest Artist Series: Chartwell Dutiro, mbira, 7:30 p.m. Barnes Recital Hall, Winthrop University.
BMX Racing, 8 p.m. Novant Health BMX Supercross Track at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center.
Student Choreography Showcase, 8 p.m. Johnson Theatre, Winthrop University.
April 22
Pancake Breakfast, 7-11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, East Main Street. Glen and Glenda will attend.
Come-See-Me Road Races, 7:45 a.m., Winthrop Coliseum.
Island Adventure Day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Camp Canaan.
Second annual Kicking for a Cause Kickball tournament, 9 a.m. Cherry Park Softball Fields. Benefits National Safe Place York County. Limited to 16 teams.
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Brunch Boutique Fashion Show, 10 a.m. aat Westminster Hall, India Hook Road.
Froggy Friends, 10 a.m.-noon at Main Street Children's Museum.
Gourmet Gardens, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Cherry Park.
Mayor’s Frog Jump, 10 a.m.-noon Cherry Park.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
Fifth annual Doggy Couture Pet Fashion Show & Pet Expo, noon at Rock Hill Animal Hospital.
Rock Hill Criterium, noon-8 p.m. at The Criterium Course at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center at Riverwalk.
Cornhole Throwdown, 1 p.m. corner of East Black Street and Elizabeth Avenue. Male, female, and co-ed teams of two will compete for cash prizes.
Dog Adoption Day in Loving Memory of Cory Grimm, 1-5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church parking lot. |Coordinated by Animal Adoption League and Humane Society of York County..
Winthrop Softball, 1 p.m. Terry Field, Winthrop Athletic Fields. Free.
Winthrop Women’s Lacrosse, 1 p.m. at Eagle Field, Winthrop Athletic Fields. Free.
Hops at the Park, 2-8 p.m. at Fountain Park.
Healthy Kids Zone, 3-5 p.m. at Giordana Velodrome at Riverwalk.
Student Choreography Showcase, 8 p.m. at Johnson Theatre, 115 Johnson Hall, Winthrop UniversityStudent Choreography Showcase.
April 23
Bubbles and Berries Spring Brunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Woman's Club of Rock Hill, Aiken Avenue. Ticketed event.
Come See the White Home, noon-5 p.m. at The White Home, East White Street.Tickets available on site.
Student Choreography Showcase, 2 p.m. Johnson Theatre, 115 Johnson Hall, Winthrop University.
Sundaes with Glen & Mother Goose, 2-5 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
Winthrop Wind Symphony, 4 p.m. at Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University.
April 24
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m-7 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Leap into Literacy, 10:30 a.m. St. John’s United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue.
Glencairn Garden lunchtime entertainment, noon-1:30 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. at Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Glencairn Garden evening entertainment, 6-7:30 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
Carolina Wind Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at Byrnes Auditorium, Winthrop University.
April 25
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church Hall, India Hook Road. Ticketed event.
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Winthrop Interior Design Senior Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewandowski Student Gallery, Winthrop University.
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The White Home, East White Street. Tickets available on site.
Jumping Jeepers Frog Crafts, 10-11:30 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at York County Library Activities Room, East Black Street.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden lunchtime entertainment, noon-1:30 p.m. Glencairn Garden.
Golf Tournament 12:45 p.m. Pinetuck Golf Course, S.C. 901.Proceeds to the Children’s Attention Home and Palmetto School.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Teddy Bear Tea Party for ages 3-6, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Campus Green at Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden evening entertainment, 6-7:30 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
Winthrop Baseball, 6 p.m. Winthrop Ballpark.
April 26
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Winthrop Interior Design Senior Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewandowski Student Gallery, Winthrop University.
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The White Home, East White Street. Tickets available on site.
Happy Birthday, Vernon Grant, 10 a.m.-noon at Main Street Children’s Museum.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden lunchtime entertainment, noon-1:30 p.m. Glencairn Garden.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden evening entertainment, 6-7:30 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
April 27
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Winthrop Interior Design Senior Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewandowski Student Gallery, Winthrop University.
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The White Home, East White Street. Tickets available on site.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden lunchtime entertainment, noon-1:30 p.m. Glencairn Garden.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Coloring Contest & Awards Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Museum of York County.
Glencairn Garden evening entertainment, 6-7:30 p.m. at Glencairn Garden.
Spring Open House, 6-7 p.m. Freedom Montessori School.
Behind the Scenes Tour, 6:30-8:30 p.m., American Red Cross of Northern SC.
Broadway Night, 6-8 p.m. at Elevation Church, Rock Hill.
April 28
Come-See-Me Button Swap, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Louise Pettus Archives & Special Collections, Winthrop University.
Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
Winthrop Interior Design Senior Exhibition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewandowski Student Gallery, Winthrop University.
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The White Home, East White Street. Tickets available on site.
Frog Hoppin’ Fun, 10 a.m.-noon at The Children’s School at Sylvia Circle. Parents with preschool children are invited.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
29th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition, 2 p.m. Rutledge Gallery, Rutledge Building, Winthrop University.
The August 21 Total Solar Eclipse and You, 3:30 p.m. Settlemyre Planetarium, Museum of York County.
Catawba River Rod Run Car Show, 5-9 p.m. Rock Hill Galleria parking lot.
Moonlight Jazz & Blues, 6-10 p.m. Winthrop Lake.
Barbeque Cook-Off/Anything but Butts Sales, 6:30 p.m. at Winthrop Coliseum.
April 29
Catawba River Rod Run Car Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rock Hill Galleria Parking Lot.
Sixth annual Waggin’ Trail Dog Walk, 9 a.m. Comporium Technology Center, Lakeshore Parkwy.
Cycle Out Hunger, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.at SBR Bike Shop, East White Street.
Everything Trucks!, 9 a.m.-noon at First Baptist Church, Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Spring Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-4 Saturday; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Glencairn Garden Learning Center
Make a Bed & Make a Difference Bed Race, canceled.
Barbeque Cook-Off, 10 a.m. at Winthrop Lake. |Area barbeque masters demonstrate their skills. Judged by the South Carolina Barbeque Association
Come See the White Home, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at The White Home, East White Street.
Earth Day Birthday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Museum of York County.
Tot Town and the Vernon Grant Gallery, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Museum of York County.
Battle of the Rock, 3 p.m. at Emmett Scott Recreational Center.
Tailgate Party 3-10 p.m. Winthrop Lake with live entertainment, skydiving at 6:45 p.m. and firework at 9 p.m.
