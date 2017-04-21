AP reporter, Indianapolis Star team win top state SPJ honors

Associated Press reporter Brian Slodysko has been named Indiana Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists' Indiana chapter.
Slodysko was honored during the group's awards banquet Friday night for work including investigations into state payments to one of then-Gov. Mike Pence's top aides during the presidential campaign and misuse of campaign funds by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marlin Stutzman.
Mark Alesia, Tim Evans and Marisa Kwiatkowski of The Indianapolis Star won the Story of the Year award for their investigation into failures by Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics over many years to alert law enforcement about alleged sexual abuse by coaches.
Charlotte Tuggle from Purdue University was named Student Journalist of the Year.
Comments