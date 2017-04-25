Entertainment

April 25, 2017 12:24 AM

Best-selling Maine author releases horror movie

The Associated Press
LEWISTON, Maine

Best-selling author Tess Gerritsen is springing onto the big screen with a low-budget horror film based on a Maine island.

"Island Zero" will be screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival.

The Sun Journal reports that the movie is about what happens to residents of a Maine island when the ferry stops coming. Much of the filming took place in March 2016 in Camden, Rockport and Islesboro with a mostly Maine crew.

Gerritsen is the author of more than two dozen suspense and medical thrillers. The movie is a family project with Gerritsen writing the screenplay and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, serving as director. It debuted earlier this month in Boston

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Entertainment Videos