Florida city inks deal with library architects

Commissioners in a Florida city outside Orlando have unanimously agreed to pay $2.4 million for the design of its library and civic center project in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
News outlets report the commissioners in Winter Park made the decision Monday that will bring together HuntonBrady Architects with renowned architect David Adjaye to design the project.
They will plan the 50,000 square-foot library, which includes 8,500 square-foot civic center and 200-vehicle garage.
Adjaye designed the National Museum of African-American History and Culture for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.
The commissioners have budgeted $30 million for the center, which includes $27.5 million in bonds approved by voters.
The project was delayed by a lawsuit that challenged the center's location. The Orange Circuit Court tossed out the suit last month.
The contract states design work will begin next month.
