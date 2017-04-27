High school basketball player collapses at practice, dies

A basketball player at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has died after collapsing during open gym.
News outlets report that 15-year-old Star Ifeacho was pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Hospital on Wednesday at 5:47 p.m.
Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says players were practicing in front of coaches and an athletic trainer at the time.
Superintendent Manny Caulk says in a news release that Ifeacho, a sophomore, had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room. The trainer performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator before paramedics arrived and brought him to the hospital.
The cause of death wasn't immediately known. An autopsy will be performed Thursday.
Comments