Jazz Fest delays opening time due to possible severe weather

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals officials are taking precautions by delaying the event because of possible severe weather.
Festival spokeswoman Kate Sarphie says the festival's opening time on Sunday has been delayed until the afternoon, but a specific time was not given.
The National Weather Service says there is a risk of severe thunderstorms. The weather service says the main threats could be damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall of about 2 to 4 inches.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Pitbull and Lorde are expected to take the stage to close out the first weekend.
This year's festival also honors Cuban culture. That means Cuban music and culture will be featured throughout the two weekends of the festival.
Comments