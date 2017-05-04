News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
70°
Full Menu
70°
Home
Customer Service
Newsletters
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Entertainment
May 04, 2017 11:07 AM
Movie guide for May 5-12
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Area movie theater guide for May 5-12
Related stories from The Herald
Movie guide
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 months ago
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
2:30
2 months ago
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
2:37
4 months ago
A Dog's Purpose
0:48
5 months ago
The top baby names of 2016
View More Video
Entertainment
The Latest: Democrats predict backlash for GOP
MSNBC 'Morning Joe' hosts Scarborough, Brzezinski engaged
Video Game Hall of Fame adds 'Halo: Combat Evolved,' 3 more
CNN's Van Jones signs with Jay Z's firm for activism
Isn't it moronic: Morissette manager sad over 'stupid' theft
Entertainment
Entertainment Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
E-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Mobile
Advertising
Advertising Information
Place Obituary, Celebration
Place Classified, Legal
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments