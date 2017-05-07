Entertainment

May 07, 2017 3:03 AM

Miami art museum celebrates 1M visitors since 2013 opening

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Perez Art Museum Miami is celebrating a milestone: one million visitors since the waterfront museum opened in December 2013.

According to a statement, the museum officially welcomed its one-millionth visitor on Thursday. Director Franklin Sirmans said the museum was "very proud" to reach that milestone three years after the new building opened in downtown Miami overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The museum identified Miami resident Anya Brjevskaia as the one-millionth visitor. Along with her 2-year-old son, she was welcomed with confetti, balloons and a gift basket.

Officials said education programs, free community nights and exhibitions by Julio Le Parc and Ai Weiwei have contributed to the museum's growth.

In the statement, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado said the museum has "strengthened Miami's reputation as a global capital of contemporary art year round."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Entertainment Videos