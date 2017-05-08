Entertainment

May 08, 2017 9:27 PM

Recall targets Southern California senator over gas tax vote

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Southern California conservative talk radio hosts have been cleared to begin collecting signatures in an attempt to recall a Democratic state lawmaker over his vote to raise gas and vehicle taxes.

State election officials formally approved the recall campaign against Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton on Monday.

The Assembly and Senate narrowly approved the tax increases last month to pay for road repairs.

The recall is promoted by radio hosts Karl DeMaio of KOGO in San Diego and John and Ken of KFI in Los Angeles. They say they're targeting Newman because he's in a weak position after narrowly winning his seat.

Newman has said a recall would waste millions of dollars and disrespect the will of voters.

Recall organizers have until Oct. 16 to collect signatures from 63,593 voters.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video

Entertainment Videos