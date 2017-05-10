Entertainment

May 10, 2017 3:44 AM

Baltimore mayor hosts screening of film about energy

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is hosting a screening of a film about energy production and the coal mining industry.

Pugh will join Bloomberg Philanthropies to screen National Geographic Documentary Films' "From the Ashes," which explores energy production, coal and mining.

The screening will begin at 6:30 at the Parkway Theater in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District in Baltimore.

Other panelists include: Thomas Burke of Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Cherelle Blazer of the Sierra Club and Jon Kamen, founder and producer of Radical Media, among others.

