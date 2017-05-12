Channing Tatum shot a movie at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Here’s everything we know about it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 2:00 New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 2:10 Fired for raising nuclear safety concerns Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Charlotte Motor Speedway's Greg Walter explains how the plot of heist film "Logan Lucky" - starring Channing Tatum, the Coca-Cola 600 grand marshal - is tied to the annual NASCAR race. HHP/Andrew Coppley and AP Photos