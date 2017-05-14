News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
63°
Full Menu
63°
Home
Customer Service
Newsletters
News
All News
Local News
Local Traffic Cam
State News
Business
Education
NIE
Crime
More News
Andrew Dys
Nation/World
Politics/Government
Weird News
Databases
Special Sections
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times
Fort Mill Times Sports
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Sports
All Sports
Panthers
College
Winthrop
High School
High School Football
Auto Racing
Politics
Politics
Elections
Obituaries
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
To the Contrary
James Werrell
Palmetto Opinion
Living
All Living
Community
Weddings
Engagements
Anniversaries
Births
Religion
Family
Home & Garden
Entertainment
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Calendar
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Contests & Events
Horoscopes
Legals
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Entertainment
May 14, 2017 10:02 PM
Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest
The Associated Press
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LAS VEGAS
Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest.
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
2 months ago
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
2:30
2 months ago
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
2:37
4 months ago
A Dog's Purpose
0:48
5 months ago
The top baby names of 2016
View More Video
Entertainment
'Deadwood' actor Powers Boothe dies at 68
Miss District of Columbia crowned as Miss USA
JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art
Study: Tanglewood generates $103M economic impact
ESPN's Shelley Smith having tests after scare at Warriors
Entertainment
Entertainment Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
E-Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Mobile
Advertising
Advertising Information
Place Obituary, Celebration
Place Classified, Legal
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments