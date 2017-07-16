Detroit's '67 riots halted music, helped recalibrate sound

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - This Jan. 20, 2006 file photo shows 45's and photographs, including Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder in a photograph at right, displayed at the Motown Museum gallery in Detroit. The violence in July 1967 was a wake-up call for many at the label that churned out hits by the Vandellas, as well as Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Temptations, Four Tops and others. Paul Sancya AP Photo