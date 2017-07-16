Director and writer George Romero poses for a photograph while talking about his film "Diary of the Dead' at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. Romero shot the first of his five zombie films, 'Night of the Living Dead', nearly four decades ago.
Director and writer George Romero poses for a photograph while talking about his film "Diary of the Dead' at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. Romero shot the first of his five zombie films, 'Night of the Living Dead', nearly four decades ago. Amy Sancetta AP
Entertainment

July 16, 2017 6:28 PM

George A. Romero, father of the zombie film, is dead at 77

By Jake Coyle

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – George Romero, whose classic “Night of the Living Dead” and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.

Romero died Sunday following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. Romero’s family said he died while listening to the score of “The Quiet Man,” one of his favorite films, with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher, and daughter, Tina Romero, by this side.

Romero is credited with reinventing the movie zombie with his directorial debut, the 1968 cult classic, “Night of the Living Dead.” The movie set the rules imitators lived by.

