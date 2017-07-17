Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for his non-profit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for his non-profit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Alex Sanz AP Photo
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin speaks at the commemoration for the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon and a gala for his non-profit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Alex Sanz AP Photo

Entertainment

July 17, 2017 2:39 AM

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars

By ALEX SANZ Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

Forty-eight years after he landed on the moon, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolled out a red carpet for the red planet at a star-studded gala at the Kennedy Space Center.

Aldrin, who's 87, commemorated the upcoming anniversary of the 1969 mission to the moon under a historic Saturn V rocket Saturday and raised more than $190,000 for his nonprofit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation.

Aldrin believes people will be able to land on Mars by 2040, a goal NASA shares. The space agency is developing the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft to send Americans to deep space.

Apollo astronauts Walt Cunningham, Michael Collins and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt joined Aldrin, one of 12 people to walk on the moon, at the sold-out fundraiser.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video