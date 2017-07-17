FILE - In this July 1967 file photo, firefighters spray water into a burning building after rioting in Detroit.
FILE - In this July 1967 file photo, firefighters spray water into a burning building after rioting in Detroit. AP Photo)
FILE - In this July 1967 file photo, firefighters spray water into a burning building after rioting in Detroit. AP Photo)

Entertainment

July 17, 2017 5:34 AM

Play to tell of 1967 Detroit riots from female perspective

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A stage play remembering the 1967 riots in Detroit will be told from the perspectives of girls and women who witnessed the event unfold.

"After/Life" is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday and July 27-28 at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

The riots — also called a rebellion — started July 23, 1967 following a police raid and arrests at an illegal after-hours' club. More than 40 people were killed and over 7,000 arrested over five days of violence. More than 1,400 buildings in the city were burned.

The riots accelerated the flight of white residents to Detroit's suburbs and led to decades of disinvestment in city neighborhoods.

___

Online:

Ticket information: http://bit.ly/2sejjrF

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video