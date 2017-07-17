10 Things to Know for Today

Tonto Search and Rescue volunteers search for missing swimmers near the Water Wheel Campground on Sunday morning, July 16, 2017, in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz., following Saturday's deadly flash-flooding at a normally tranquil swimming area in the national forest. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. Payson Roundup via AP Alexis Bechman