Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo are the CNN couple that no longer tweets together.
The two anchors share a desk on CNN's "New Day" each morning but have vastly different philosophies on social media.
Camerota publicly broke with Twitter this week, saying she's closing her account because the anger she sees there every day grosses her out.
Meanwhile, Cuomo happily dives right in. He relishes online battles with everyone from fellow Twitter fan President Donald Trump to anonymous trolls. He says there's nothing wrong with Camerota's analysis. But, he tweeted, "I ain't going nowhere."
