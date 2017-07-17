Keith Sweat performs in 2013 in Las Vegas. He will perform at the 2017 SC State Fair.
Keith Sweat performs in 2013 in Las Vegas. He will perform at the 2017 SC State Fair. Frank Micelotta FILE PHOTO/Invision/AP

Entertainment

July 17, 2017 10:02 AM

Keith Sweat coming to SC State Fair

Posted by Dawn Kujawa

dkujawa@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Soulful R&B singer Keith Sweat is coming to the 2017 SC State Fair.

Sweat, the quadruple platinum artist known for such hits as “Nobody,” will play at the fair Oct. 13. He joins other announced performers for this year’s fair, including country star Chris Young, Christian hip-hop’s TobyMac, and rockers ZZ Top. They are among six musical acts who will play at the Pepsi Grandstand during the fair’s 12-day run in Columbia.

Sweat, is a Harlem, N.Y., born songwriter, record producer, vocalist, actor and radio personality whose career spans 24 years of record breaking and trail blazing contributions to the pop and R&B genres. He released his 10th studio album, Ridin Solo, in 2010. He has appeared on both the Martin show and the Wayans Brothers show, among others, and has starred in a handful of independent movies.

Tickets to Sweat’s show are $15 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.

This year’s 148th anniversary State Fair will run Oct. 11-22.

  Comments  

