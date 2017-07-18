Fried Bologna Burger
Entertainment

July 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Fried bologna burger, catfish sundae and other new foods at 2017 SC State Fair

Posted by Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

So, what will you be eating at this year’s S.C. State Fair?

In addition to the usual favorites – Elephant Ears, Fiske fries, turkey legs and the like – there are new foods, according to the fair. Among them:

Fried Bologna Burger

We like anything with bologna, so this one caught our eye. The new Fried Bologna Burger is an Angus burger with pimento cheese, fried bologna, and chili. (Timmons Concession)

Southern Catfish Sundae

Continuing on the sundae trend that was big at last year’s fair, the new Southern Catfish Sundae combines cut French fries with fried catfish fingerings on seasoned batter, a spicy Remoulade sauce, and a cool white Tartar sauce. (DeAnna’s Concessions)

3B Burger

How does this one sound? The 3B Burger provides triple the pleasure while combining a burger, bacon and brisket with provolone cheese on garlic toast. (Carousel Foods)

Buffalo Chicken Gyros

This one features Greek marinated grilled chicken with a cream cheese and cheddar cheese blend, mixed with buffalo sauce and served with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with either ranch dressing or traditional tzatziki sauce. (AP Concessions)

This year’s 148th anniversary S.C. State Fair will run Oct. 11-22. Details: www.scstatefair.org

