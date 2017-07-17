Farm to honor Tom Brady with corn maze in his image

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy, beside others the team previously had won, during a rally in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. A Massachusetts farm is honoring Brady with a corn maze designed in his image. Sauchuk's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in the town of Plympton said Sunday, July 16, that its 10th corn maze will feature the Patriots' star quarterback. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo