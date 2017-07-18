Officials: Australian woman shot after cops heard loud sound

ADDS NAME OF WOMAN KILLED - People listen as Bethany Bradley of Women's March Minnesota speaks at the beginning of a vigil to remember Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia, who was shot and killed late Saturday by police, Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman. Star Tribune via AP Jeff Wheeler