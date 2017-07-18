Entertainment

July 18, 2017 5:22 AM

North Carolina couple pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Associated Press
BURGAW, N.C.

A North Carolina couple has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports 55-year-old Roger Edwin Hare Jr. was sentenced Friday to between 20 and 74 years in prison on 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His wife, 47-year-old Loretta Lynn Hare, was sentenced to between 2 to 5.6 years in prison on four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both must register as a sex offender for 30 years. Roger Hare will serve 5 years' supervised probation upon release.

The district attorney's office says Roger Hare downloaded and duplicated thousands of child pornography images and displayed it around their home, where a minor lived. Loretta Hare's charges stemmed from failing to remove the images or the minor from the house.

