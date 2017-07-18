Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of mugging victim in London

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo