FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe, a cast member in "The Woman in Black," looks on during an interview at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London. Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo

Entertainment

July 18, 2017 8:16 AM

Daniel Radcliffe comes to aid of mugging victim in London

The Associated Press
LONDON

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has come to the aid of a man who was mugged by moped-riding attackers in London.

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard newspaper that two moped riders attacked a man just off the upmarket King's Road in west London, slashing him across the face and making off with a Louis Vuitton bag.

He said he saw 27-year-old Radcliffe consoling the victim after the attack.

A spokeswoman for Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday that the "Harry Potter" star had been present but gave no other details, calling it a police matter.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday to reports of a robbery in the area, in which a man in his 50s suffered a cut to the face. There have been no arrests.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto 0:34

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto
Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer 2:30

Wonder Woman- Official Origin Trailer
A Dog's Purpose 2:37

A Dog's Purpose

View More Video