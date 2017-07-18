Pink, Coldplay, Harry Styles to perform at iHeartRadio fest

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, Pink performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Pink, Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles will perform at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival this fall. IHeartMedia announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, that Kesha, Chris Stapleton, Lorde and David Guetta will also take the stage Sept. 22-23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo by Amy Harris