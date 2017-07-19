BBC forced to disclose salaries of top-earning stars

FILE- In this Thursday, March 28, 2013 file photo, people watch from inside BBC's New Broadcasting House, as BBC journalists and technical staff on strike, not seen, form a picket line outside the building in central London. The publicly funded BBC has published the names and salaries of its highest-earning actors and presenters, revealing that its best-paid star, radio host Chris Evans, earns more than 2.2 million pounds $2.9 million) a year.