FILE - This July 30, 2016, file photo shows the Palace Theatre in central London which is showing a stage production of, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury announced July 18, 2017, that two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released in October as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. Photo by Joel Ryan
July 19, 2017 7:04 AM

2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

The Associated Press
LONDON

Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series.

The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.

"Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition" promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter's wizarding school, Hogwarts. "Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History of Magic" will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

Both books will be published in October.

