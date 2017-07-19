Entertainment

July 19, 2017 11:34 PM

Reality show camera crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Four members of a reality show camera crew were robbed in Oakland by thieves who put guns to their heads and took $50,000 in equipment.

The head of the crew, 37-year-old Chris Burns, tells the East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2ucEEWJ) Wednesday that he and three women were filming the show "This is Summer," for AwesomenessTV that follows 17-year-olds growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area.

They were wrapping up next to a pizza place late Monday night when two men put guns to their heads and said they would be hurt if they did not cooperate. They took cameras, lenses, a cell phone, a laptop and more.

Oakland police have offered a $15,000 for information that might lead them to the suspects.

AwesomenessTV is a venture run by Dreamworks Animation that produces shows for a YouTube channel and television.

Macklemore films with his granny in Modesto

