Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state radio, TV due to lyrics

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Malaysia has banned their hit song "Despacito" on state radio and television, though it might be hard to slow the song's record-breaking popularity. The ban applies only to government-run radio and TV outlets, not to music streaming services or global entertainment providers like YouTube. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo