'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Stranger Things' bring VR to Comic-Con

This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. Sandy Cohen AP Photo