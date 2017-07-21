"Last Chance U" documentary returns for season 2 on Netflix

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, Greg Whiteley poses for a portrait at The Collective and Gibson Lounge Powered by CEG, during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The East Mississippi Community College Lions are back as the documentary series "Last Chance U" returns for a second season. The first season of the documentary by director Whiteley chronicled the ups and downs of the junior college football team's 2015 season and turned out to be hit that reached well beyond hardcore sports fans and drew people to Scooba, Miss. Photo by Victoria Will