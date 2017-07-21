O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectibles sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool Jason Bean